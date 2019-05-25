Today's Christian Devotion 26- 05 - 2019

The all powerful God that created heaven and earth shall create something meaningful today henceforth for you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Every step of yours and efforts shall produce outstanding results.

May your star receive the attention and anointing of Heaven to blossom and may you become a shining light that will never dim, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

No matter the efforts of your enemies to overtake you, they will fail because their steps will always be at your back. Because God Almighty is the one piloting your life, your life will never know shame, will never know backwardness, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Your life shall move from glory to glory and from victory to victory. Let your heart not be troubled for God is with you, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a great new week.