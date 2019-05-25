Today's Christian Devotion 25- 05 - 2019

THE BOOK OF MARK SAYS " And they said among themselves, who shall roll away the stone". I pray for you this morning brethren, that every stone of affliction, failure and disappointments, shame, disgrace, rejection, pains and sorrow blocking your breakthroughs shall be rolled away this morning by The King of Kings and Lord of Lords, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

As grave could not withhold Christ, no power will withhold your Testimonies and Breakthrough in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. God of peace shall reign in your life and home and joy of God will not cease in your Home in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

And I decree once more, as the power of resurrection rolled away the stone of the grave for our Lord Jesus Christ and he come out of the grave; today that same power of resurrection shall roll away every obstacle, battle and sickness in your life and your home in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your weekend.