Today's Christian Devotion 24 - 05 - 2019

This morning, God is touching areas in your life that are dry and unfruitful.

From now onwards ,his favour will fall like rain upon your life continuously in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. The oil of grace that will defeat witches and wizard, is upon you now.

The grace to actualize your destiny has fallen upon you this morning in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May your voice be louder than that of your enemy In Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have favourable day.