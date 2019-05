Isa 62:1”For Zion's sake will I not hold my peace, and for Jerusalem's sake I will not rest,

until the righteousness thereof go forth as brightness, and the salvation thereof as a lamp that burneth.”

Beloved the three wise men did not rest until they met Jesus. By the hand of God upon your life, those who will bless you will not rest until they locate you in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your day.