Today's Christian Devotion 22- 05 - 2019

This morning, may your lamp of glory burn brighter, You will triumph over all challenges and troubles like David, you will become unstoppable as the Almighty God will release an excellent spirit upon you like Daniel to succeed in all your endeavours, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You will not dispense labour in the garden of your enemies like Samson. Your beautiful gate shall not be an open field to your adversaries in the mighty name of Jesus amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful Day.