Today's Christian Devotion 20 - 05 - 2019

"When King Jeroboam heard the man of God speaking against the altar at Bethel, he pointed at him and shouted, "Seize that man!" But instantly the king 's hand became paralyzed in that position, and he couldn't pull it back...The king cried out to the man of God, "Please ask the LORD your God to restore my hand again!"(1Kings 13:4-6)

In the name of the Lord, every evil hand assigned to seize your tomorrow shall wither instantly, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every satanic hand turning your testimony to trial, breakthrough to breakdown, prosperity to poverty, miracle to misfortune and peace to pain shall remain paralysed, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Henceforth, your life shall experience stable peace, miracle, prosperity, breakthrough and testimony in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good Morning and have an excellent week!