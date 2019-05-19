TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

13 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 19 - 05 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice

Oh lord, do not leave me to my oppressors. Be surety for me thy servant for good; let not the godless oppress me. Turn to me and be gracious to me. Keep steady my steps, according to thy promise and do not let iniquity get dominion over me. Redeem me from man's oppression that I may keep thy precepts. May your light shine on me your servant so that I can make it in life in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful new week.


