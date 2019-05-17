Today's Christian Devotion 17- 05 - 2019

In Joshua chapter six, the children of Israel were prevented from entering the promised land, their place of rest by an ancient wall of barrier. Not until the wall fell down, they could not get inside and possess their portions. So therefore I decree and pronounce total desolation upon every family's walls of limitation, setback, attack, rising and falling, affliction and failure, shaking the ladder of your success and progress, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Your movement shall receive divine speed and may the power of the Most High God crush to pieces every satanic authority assigned to slow down your speed or to puncture your progress, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a restful weekend.