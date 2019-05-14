TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Today's Christian Devotion 14 - 14 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Habakkuk 3: 10: "The mountains saw thee, and they trembled: the overflowing of the water passed by: the deep uttered his voice, and lifted up his hands on high" Brethren, Whatever that represents mountain blocking you from accessing your glorious destiny comes under judgement today, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The power of the Holy Ghost shall melt them away. You are returning with testimony today in Jesus Holy name, amen. Good and have a great day.


