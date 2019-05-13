Today's Christian Devotion 13 - 05 - 2019

Today, may God create heavenly road on earth for you. You shall walk in and out and find good pastures unharmed in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May you experience abundance of God this day. Heaven will open to bless you and God shall stretch forth his hand to lift you up from the ash heap, to make you sit with the princes of his people in the Mighty name of Jesus,amen.

Today, may the power of the Most High God promote and launch you into the realm of uncommon manifestations and protection, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Because you are not alone, Jesus is with you, may all the host of heaven arise and stand in your defence today and forever, in Jesus name,amen.

Good morning and have a rewarding week.