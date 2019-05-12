Today's Christian Devotion 12 - 05 - 2019

As you go to the sanctuary today to Worship the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords, may the God of Heaven gladden your heart today in Jesus name, amen.

May the Spirit of God Almighty assist you in all you do. May you experience more grace and favor upon your life. God will open new ways for you and anoint you afresh for greatness in Jesus name, amen.

Your movement today will be full of gladness. God will guide you to take the right decisions and succeed by them in Jesus name, amen.

Good Morning, and and have a blissful Sunday.