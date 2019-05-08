Parental failure 101

Good people will have wealth to leave to their grandchildren, but the wealth of sinners will go to the righteous. Proverbs 13:22

I have always wondered if the likes of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sanusi Lamido, Femi Falana etc ask their children to send money for upkeep at the end of each month.

Parents are beginning to fail, children must "hammer" so as to take care of family and friends. Parents no longer appreciate dignified Labour. Girls now slay, boys bet their lives away, Yahoo-yahoo, drugs, baby factory, kidnapping, robbery is now a culture.

Little wonder, parents and all sorts of in-laws now inherit their children’s wealth and send grandchildren and their mother away incase of death.

Poverty is not a mental illness neither is it wickedness.

May God bless us accordingly so that we won't have to wait for our children before we feed in our later years in Jesus name.