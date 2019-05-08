Today's Christian Devotion 08 - 05- 2019

Psalms 83 vs 4 says "They have said, come, and let us cut them off from being a nation; that the name of Israel may be no more in remembrance.

This morning, I decree that, the promises and favour of God concerning your life and that of your household will not be reversed by the enemy in Jesus name, amen. Your destiny shall refuse demonic substitution.

The Lord will turn every secret tears of pain in your life and that of your household to smiles of joy in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Achievement that will swallow your past mistakes and disappointments will locate you henceforth in Jesus name, amen.

You will have breakthrough, when your enemies are experiencing breakdown. You will not fail, you will not diminish in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a fulfilled day.