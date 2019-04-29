Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 04 - 2019

Heb 9:14”How much more shall the blood of Christ, who through the eternal Spirit, offered himself without spot to God, purge your conscience from dead works to serve the living God?”

Beloved, by the shedding of His blood, every verdict of hell against you is cancelled in Jesus mighty name, amen. Your gates will always stand open and would never be shut day or night so that men may bring you the wealth of the nations in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a productive week.