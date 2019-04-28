Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 04 - 2019

God of eternal compassion, each Easter you rekindle the faith of your consecrated people.

Give us still, greater grace, so that we may truly understand the waters in which we were cleansed,

the Spirit by which we were reborn, the blood by which we were redeemed, through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever, amen.

Good morning and have a divine new week.