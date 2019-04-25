Today's Christian Devotion 25 - 04 - 2019

Immediately Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus, he lost his peace and never rested until he hanged himself. Today, I decree that anyone that has betrayed you, damaged your reputation and dragged your glory in the mud shall suffer restlessness until he or she is completely disgraced, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the hands of the Almighty King of glory, bring mighty things of great joy to you today as you venture into a new day, in Jesus name, amen. May new glory, new blessings and new joy be added unto you in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.