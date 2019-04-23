Today's Christian Devotion 24 - 04 - 2019

Father, I thank you for another day I don’t know what this day might bring. Therefore, I put my trust in You. Fill me with your peace, the peace that surpasses all understanding. Cover me with your presence.

Comfort me in my mind. Give me fresh mental and spiritual attitude.

Cause me to rest and not be stressed. Let rivers of joy and happinessfill me every moment of this day In the Mighty Name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful day.