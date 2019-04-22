TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

April 22, 2019 | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 22 - 04 - 2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Just as the grave opened up for Jesus to come forth victoriously, so shall every of your portion in captivity walk away from satanic detention into liberty in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

That power of resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ shall pull you out of the pit of debt, limitation, shame, disgrace, sickness and affliction in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Remember, without holiness, no one can see Jesus.
Good morning and happy Easter Monday.


