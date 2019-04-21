Today's Christian Devotion 21 - 04 - 2019

ALLELUIA! ALLELUIA! ALLELUIA!

The strife is over, the battle done; Now is the victor's triumph won; O let the song of praise be sung: ALLELUIA. Brethren, Christ our Lord has risen today; as Jesus Chist our Lord hath broken every chain of death today, now, the bonds of death are burst, the ransom has been paid, the lost is restored, the penitent forgiven and the sinful souls restored.

May the glory and joyous time of easter, bring peace and happiness to you and those you hold most dear. And may Jesus christ, our Risen saviour, always be there by your side to bless you most abundantly and be your loving guide in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and HAPPY EASTER.