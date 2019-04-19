Today's Christian Devotion 19 -04-2019

O come and mourn with me awhile; O come ye to the saviour 's side; O come together let us mourn: Jesus, our Lord, is crucified.

Today signifies the end of our burden because Jesus died for us and took away our sins. Therefore brethren, as you live today, to remember the suffering of our Lord Jesus on the cross of calvary, may everything or anything that resembles suffering in your family be terminated perpetually henceforth in Jesus name, amen.

May His grace be sufficient for you this PASSION WEEK and forever in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a sober reflective good Friday.