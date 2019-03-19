Today's Christian Devotion 19 -03-2019

2Chro 20:12" O our God, wilt thou not judge them? for we have no might against this great company that cometh against us; neither know we what to do: but our eyes are upon thee."

Beloved, when you look round and hope seems deem and help far fetched, sing praises unto the LORD. As you go into high cloud of praise, every satanic band in your life and your family is cursed in Jesus name, amen.

May God's hands be upon you today and always, touching your life with joy, blessing your heart with love and comforting your soul with peace in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a glorious day.