12 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 17-03-2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Thank God for another new day and new week. Once God has Spoken, every other speaker becomes a noise maker. Brethren, the Lord has Spoken concerning you, that you will be greater and bigger than your enemies starting from today, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You will get to your destination and fulfil your dreams in life In Jesus name, amen. This Beautiful Morning, l Pray that the Grace of our Heavenly Father that makes the day break will make you break New grounds with ease and beyond your Imagination from today onwards, in Jesus name, amen.

Your Hopes, Good Dreams and Glorious Expectations will surely Manifest and Translate fully to Testimonies In Jesus Mighty name, amen.

Good Morning and Enjoy your new week.


The devil hates humans because he hates God and we are created in God’s image.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH

