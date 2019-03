Psm 91:2"I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress:

my God; in him will I trust."

Beloved by the word of God concerning us this glorious morning and by the precious blood of Jesus Christ, No manipulation,evil decree, spell, enchantment or divination shall survive around us and our loved ones this day and beyond in Jesus mighty name, Amen.

Good Morning and have a restful weekend.