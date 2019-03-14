TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Today's Christian Devotion 15-03-2019

The LORD shall preserve thee from all evil: he shall preserve thy soul. The LORD shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in from this time forth, and even for evermore in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God Almighty will keep you away from danger and cover you with His divine shelter in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. May your presence send panic, commotion and desolation to every mobile darkness before you, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the all sufficient God supply you with all your needs and feed you with the eternal bread of life. This day, may the light of God lighten up your pathway in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a great Friday.


“If success is the only option, then you are forced to succeed”
By: Kevin Abdulrahman

