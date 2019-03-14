Today's Christian Devotion 14-03-2019

EXODUS 2:24 “And God heard their groaning, and God remembered his covenant with Abraham, with Isaac, and with Jacob”

I DECLARE TODAY THAT Every lingering challenge in your life Has come to an end. The Lord has heard your cry, and He has found a vessel of assistance for you. Help is here for you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Those who saw you in Egypt yesterday will be surprised to see you in your promise land as from today. Every unrepentant power dragging you back, on the path of your miracle shall end today like Pharaoh ended in the rivers of God’s judgment in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

For all your sufferings, get ready to be restored, established, strengthened, and settled now, in Jesus name, amen.

I DECLARE that anyone in the custody of your blessings shall not sleep, until he has delivered it to you, And above all, you have tarried long enough in this state, its time to change position in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. Good morning.

Have a blissful day.