Today's Christian Devotion 13-03-2019

I called upon the Lord in distress, the Lord answered me and set me free. The Lord is on my side; I will not fear; what can man do unto me." (Psalm 118:5-6). I pray this morning that God will hear your prayer and supplication and set you free from every distress and danger in Jesus name, amen.

Because the Lord is with you no evil shall befall you for he has put His special trademark of increased greatness and excellence upon you. Wherever you go as from today, your divine trademark shall speak for you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Whenever you get to the cross road, God will show you the way to go. May every step you take as from today enjoy divine order in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May you be divinely connected for greater exploits and may all ordinances and laws written contrary to your destiny be scattered in Jesus mighty name, Amen.

Good morning and have a blessed day.