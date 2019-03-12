Today's Christian Devotion 12-03-2019

Today, the everlasting arm of the Most High shall lift you high above every satanic flood and barricades of the enemy mounted against you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every stream of affliction opened for you, shall dry up. Every tree producing sour fruits in your life shall be axed down and every branch of darkness spreading dryness into your life shall wither, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

This day, every drop of your sweat will yield you sweet rewards and awesome testimonies, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the blood of Jesus speak for you in your going out and in your coming in, in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a great day.