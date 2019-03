None has the right to be worshipped but God, the Ever Living, the One who sustains and and protects all that exists. (Joshua 24; Psalm 47). God alone is our protector.

He's Who shape you in the wombs as He wills. (Psalm 139:13 & 15)). Never shift from Him. Always do the greatest good to the greatest number in your journey of life in Jesus Mighty Name, Amen.

Good morning and have a blessed day.