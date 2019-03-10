TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 10 -03-2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

Brethren, God will hear the voice of your supplications; the strength of your salvation will cover your head in the day of battle and the mischief of the lips of yours enemies will destroy your enemies in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Their curses will fall on them as burning coals and their evil shall hunt and overthrow them. Your blessings will flow when you're going out and when you're coming in, in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning. Have a great and blessed new week


ONE WHO DOESN'T POSSESS ANYTHING,SHOULD BE GLAD THAT SHE/HE IS LIVING AND HEATHY
By: akoaso,HH Germany

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists