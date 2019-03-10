Today's Christian Devotion 10 -03-2019

Brethren, God will hear the voice of your supplications; the strength of your salvation will cover your head in the day of battle and the mischief of the lips of yours enemies will destroy your enemies in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Their curses will fall on them as burning coals and their evil shall hunt and overthrow them. Your blessings will flow when you're going out and when you're coming in, in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning. Have a great and blessed new week