Today's Christian Devotion 09 -03 -2019

Brethren, the Lord will deliver you and your household from evil people, preserve you from violent men who imagine mischiefs in their hearts and who continually gather together for evil purposes, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Those that have sharpened their tongues like serpents; while poison is under their lips, will be crushed by the living God of Israel and their words and plot will turn to nothing in Jesus name, amen.

The Lord will keep you from the hands of the wicked, preserve you from violent men who have evil purpose in their heart to overthrow your efforts in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a restful weekend.