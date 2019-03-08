Today's Christian Devotion 08 - 03 - 2019

For they cast down every man his rod, and they became serpents, but Aaron's rod swallowed up their rods, (Exodus 7:12)

Brethren, starting from today, the ground will open and swallow up all your pains, troubles, worries, sorrows and fears, including all your detractors in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Lord will showcase his supremacy over all your enemies.

He will defend and deliver you from every conspiracy, satanic arrows, and unwanted situations in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

It's your season of divine intervention in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a blessed day.