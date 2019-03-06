Today's Christian Devotion 07-03-2019

This day, may the Lord set your feet on high and spread you forth to the right and to the left for the acquisition of your portions, possession and all that belong to you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. May your speed be accurate and may you arrive at your place of blessing at the right time, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the gate that leads to success and happiness be wide open unto you and may the Lord give you the power to harvest and feed on the fruits of your vine, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the hand of the Lord uphold you and keep you away from danger and destruction, in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a great day.