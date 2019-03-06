TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Today's Christian Devotion 07- 03 - 2019

I pray this beautiful morning, that you will be furnished with sufficient grace and strength to sustain you in needs and trials in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. The presence of God shall be available for you even in your quiet times.

May your health improve and your pains be less. May your finances multiply and your worries disappear in Jesus name, amen.

You will triumph over all troubles and challenges and you'll end in praise in Jesus name Amen.

Good morning and enjoy your day.


To really know a man.observe his behaviour with a woman,a flat tyre and a child.
By: Sasha.

