Today's Christian Devotion 04-03-2019

This great day, may the Lord give you a new look and a new name. Heaven shall water you afresh for uncommon supernatural manifestation in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Your lifting up is sure and guaranteed. Your head shall never bow down in shame. Just as the rain always gives relief to the plants, God's blessings shall give you absolute satisfaction and renew your joy, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

By God's power, every evil agenda and expectations of the enemy against you, shall backfire, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the Lord God Almighty help you this day where you cannot help yourself. Be strong and look unto Jesus, our great Deliverer only, for he doesn't fail in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful week.