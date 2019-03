Ex 3:21"And I will give this people favour in the sight of the Egyptians: and it shall come to pass, that, when ye go, ye shall not go empty"

Beloved whatever that has seized your harvest is disobedient to the word of God. They are judged right now, it shall come to pass that the Lord will deliver your allocation in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The forces of emptiness is hereby arrested in Jesus name, amen.

Good Morning and have a great new week.