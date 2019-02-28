TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 28 -02-2019

By The Nigerian Voice
I pray for you today as we end the month of February! No power can stop you from marching into the month of March with your health intact in Jesus name amen.

Anything that doesnt line up with God's plans in your life is shattered now in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. Sickness, lack, mediocrity and trouble are not permanent but temporary, therefore you'll overcome to become a victor and not a victim in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a great day.


