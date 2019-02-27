Today's Christian Devotion 27 -02- 2019

In Genesis 41 The Bible tells us that a time came when Pharaoh awoke from sleep in the morning, his Spirit was greatly troubled because no one could interpret his dream. But Joseph that was forgotten in the prison became the solution to king's problem.

I pray for you today, that God shall make you a solution to the problems of both the common and the uncommon people. God shall make you a mysterious wonder to fix things right in your life, family and in your place of work in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. Men and women shall seek you for solution, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Your headlight will never go off and you will never fade or expire. Your light will shine more and more and your stocks and values shall appreciate tremendously, in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a favourable day.