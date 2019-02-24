Today's Christian Devotion 24 - 02 - 2019

Beloved, I pray that as you rise this morning and approach His Holy Place to worship and adore Him, you shall gain access to the sure mercies of God to guide you through this day and beyond in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the never-ending mercy of God find you today in all of your endeavours. May it cause you to find favour with God and man and grant you success. I pray that the God of mercy will find you a worthy beneficiary of His mercy, as He has said that He will show mercy to those He will in Jesus name amen, amen.

May the mercy of God be enough to pull you through today and always in Jesus mighty name, Amen.

Good morning and do have a Spirit-filled Sunday.