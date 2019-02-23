Today's Christian Devotion 23 -02 -2019

I stand on the authority of the Rock of Ages to decree into your life this morning that all your footsteps from this morning shall be guided by God in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The angels of God shall encamp around you and make everywhere you step into, favour you. All your endeavours shall be crowned with success in Jesus name amen, amen.

Each day shall speak goodness into your life and your family. Your going out and coming in shall be crowned with testimonies in Jesus' mighty name, Amen. In this decisive time, as we go to polls today to elect our president, members of the national assembly, may God be with us to have a free, fair, credible and peaceful election in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and do have a fulfilled day.