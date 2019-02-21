Today's Christian Devotion 22- 02 -2019

Job 5:12 He disappointeth the devices of the crafty, so that their hands cannot perform their evil enterprise. The Almighty God will expose, frustrate and disappoint the token of liars in your life. He will render impotent their strategies in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

All their trading activities against your life shall record loses for them and profit for you in Jesus mighty name, Amen.

Surely, In the land of trouble, your portion shall be empty,

In the house of problems, you shall not be an occupant, In the list of sudden death, your name will be missing but among those that will Breakforth into Breakthroughs, Success, Uncommon favour, Unexplainable Connection and Timeless Testimonies, your name will Top the list in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ, Amen!

Good morning and have a Miraculous day!