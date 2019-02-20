Today's Christian Devotion 20 -02 -2019

Brethren, this Thursday morning, the Lord God will pour out rain of prosperity upon you. You will gain divine understanding to move ahead in Jesus name, amen.

The Lord will multiply the seed in your hand. He will make a way for you where others have failed in Jesus name amen. You will obtain divine help amidst seeming hopelessness. You will not stick out like a sour thumb. You will not miss your divine direction in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You will experience enlarged territory like jabez in the bible in Jesus' name, amen. Good morning and have a peaceful day.