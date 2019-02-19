Today's Christian Devotion 20-02-2018

Today, whosoever that is determined to doublecross you in order to reap from where he did not sow, in your life, marriage, career, business, ministry, shall fail woefully in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. Those ridiculing you, shall bow down their heads in shame.

You shall not go down, but you shall remain standing, above your enemies and mockers in Jesus name, amen. Those that see nothing good in you, shall see the wonders of God in your life, in the Precious name of Jesus, amen.

May the Lord brighten your days with good news, breakthroughs and unspeakable joy, in the Mighty name of Jesus... amen. Stay with God always for God shall surely honour His name in your life in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a great day.