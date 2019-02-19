Today's Christian Devotion 19 -02-2019

As you step into a new day today, may the Lord open brand new blessings for you in Jesus name, amen. Receive the auction for productivity as you go out today. You shall not labour in vain. I decree divine guidance and supernatural security over your life and family in Jesus name, amen.

Bell sounds of Joy will not depart from your house. God will reposition you for breakthroughs, miracles, great and notable achievements in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You will overcome those issues that troubled your mind with massive victory in Jesus Mighty Name. Amen and Amen!

Good Morning. And Have A Great Day.