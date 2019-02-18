Today's Christian Devotion 18- 02 -2019

Today is victory day, you shall not be defeated by evill doers in Jesus name, amen.

Hear what the scripture says in Jeremiah 20:11 But the Lord is with me as a mighty terrible one, therefore my persecutors shall stumble and they shall not prevail, they shall be greatly ashamed for they shall not prosper, their everlasting confusion shall never be forgotten.

Beloved, I pray for you this morning, God will fight your battle for you in Jesus name, amen.

Every tongue raining incantation, curses against your life shall be exposed and disgraced today in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen

Good morning and have a great Monday.