Today's Christian Devotion 17 -02-2019

"For His anger is for a moment, and His favour is for a lifetime; weeping may endure for the night, but joy comes in the morning". Psalm 30:5.

For "He raiseth up the poor out of the dust, and lifted the needy out of the ash heaps to make him sit with the Princess of his people". Psalm 113:7.

Brethren, hear me this morning; your environment will not stop your favour. The haters of your destiny cannot stop your Divine visitation. The policy of men will not turn back the hands of clock as God is set to make you smile. The wicked gossip of your haters will not stop your favour from manifesting in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen. The favour in your life will overpower every negativity. The same God that made Esther to be lifted in the month of Tabeth will lift you up no matter the gang up against you in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

As you worship your creator this morning, His Anger against you will be abated, His favour will fill you with fresh flow of life and His life in you will bring about the coming of your Joy and a new song in your life this morning and beyond in Jesus name, amen, amen. You're favoured above negativity in Jesus mighty name, Amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful new week.