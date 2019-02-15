Today's Christian Devotion 15 - 02 - 2019

Brethren, from the seat of Grace, your name shall be mentioned there, from the seat of Mercy, you shall be called, from the seat of Favour, your name shall not be exempted, where others are crying, you will be rejoicing, where others fail woefully, you will succeed, where others are crying for food to eat, you will be filled with bread.

Hear me this early morning child of God, where others are gnashing their teeth, you will be celebrating. The God of my calling will remove sickness, failure, poverty, lack, pains, death from you. You will not be a victim of circumstance in Jesus name, amen. Go forth in His POWER and DOMINATE in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful day.