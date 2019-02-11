Today's Christian Devotion 11-02-2019

Today, the Lord will uproot every obstacle hindering answers to your prayers and authorize the sudden expiration of those gathering to obstruct your breakthrough in Jesus name, amen.

The Grace of Almighty God will move in your life and in your family to make you shine as stars. The light of God will expose every hidden work of darkness in your life and destroy them in Jesus name, amen.

God will make a way for you, He will promote you, He will lift you up, He will expand your coast, He will defeat your enemies, He will create the opportunity and seal the deal on which you will never stop to praise God in Jesus mighty name. Amen!

Good Morning. And Have A Joyful Monday.