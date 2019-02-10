TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

16 minutes ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 10 -02-2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Brethren, this morning, this week, the Lord God will take you to a place where all your potentials will be made manifest.

Every physical or spiritual gang up against you trying to destroy or pull you down, The Almighty God will scatter without remedy in the Mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You shall ride smoothly in the journey of life, in good health because the Lord God is your healer in Jesus name amen. You shall never be subject of mockery or shame among your equals. The Lord shall make you an honorable person and a person of favour in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a robust new week.


Men have become the tools of their tools.
By: roylexi.com

