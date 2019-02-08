Today’s Christian Devotion 08 -02-2019

I declare this morning that, you will experience more miraculous turnaround beyond your expectations than what happened at the gate of Samaria in Jesus name, amen.

The powers of prayers that worked wonders in the lives of Paul and Silas that liberated them from the hands of their tormentors shall today break every invisible shackle and fetter of the enemies in your life in Jesus name, amen.

Every blessing that God has promised you shall not elude you and your household in the Mighty name of Jesus, Amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.