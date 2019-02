Brethren, I pray for you that as you prepare your day positively, you will not regret being alive and knowing God.

The secret is:

Righteousness

Love

Forgiveness

Giving and Heavenly minded one love.

Today I activate the power of God in Isaiah 7:7 upon your life and family, everything the enemy has done against you shall not stand again in Jesus name... Amen.

Good morning and have a happy day.